Rangers given policing powers in Punjab under Anti-Terrorism Act

LAHORE: The federal government on Wednesday decided to grant powers to Rangers in Punjab during a high-level meeting presided over by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.

The paramilitary force will be granted powers in Punjab under the anti-terrorism act for a period of 60 days.

The decision comes in the wake of recent spate of violence across the country, which has claimed more than 100 lives and injured scores of others.

According to reports, the meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua, the interior secretary, Punjab’s home secretary, chief secretary and IGP .

The provincial apex committee had recommended granting powers to the paramilitary force in Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, six people were killed and another 20 injured when three suicide bombers attempted to blow themselves up outside a local court in Charsadda.