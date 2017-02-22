PML-N member illegally occupies land in Bara Kahu

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Municipal Committee member Sajid Mehmood had allegedly occupied a piece of land in Bara Kahu, sources said on Wednesday.

The land, 30-marla, was purchased by Naseem Bibi, late Muhammad Ikhlaq and late Muhammad Riaz in Mauza Jhangia Thatha Khel Road back in 2004. After the death of owners, the land was legally inherited to their children, but it was not transferred to the children as at that time they were under-18, still a wall was constructed around the plot to protect it from encroachments.

In an application written to National Assembly Deputy Speaker Javed Abbasi, the victims stated that Sajid Mehmood had occupied their land and started out construction work on it. In the application available with Pakistan Today, it has also been claimed that the victims bared a loss of 0.4 million as the boundary wall was demolished by the aforementioned party.

Victims claimed that Sajid Mehmood was enjoying full protocol from police and district administration as the authorities were reluctant to take any actions against him.

The victims, belonging to the consitutencyNA-18, demanded inquiry in the matter and also pleaded justice from Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on the issue.