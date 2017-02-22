PIMS poor security worries staffers, visitors

In the wake of the recent spate of terrorists’ attacks, it was expected that extra-ordinary security arrangements would be made for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), however, the staffers and visitors are equally worried pertaining to the government’s inaction to ramp up security of the hospital.

Talking to Pakistan Today, the visitors as well the staffers expressed their anguish over the poor security of the largest public hospital of the federal capital.

They were of the view that the fences at various places have been broken, besides the porous boundary wall where anyone can easily sneak into the hospital.

They said that the hospital management only issuing red alert, which is not the solution to problem, adding that it is of urgent need to install security cameras at various places of the hospital along with a walkthrough gates at the main entrance through which ammunitions could easily be checked.

Because, they said that it is humanly impossible to check every individual entering the hospital; however, they expressed disappointment that only ranger vehicle could be seen patrolling, but there is no check on parking cars and taxes, as they could be seen parking at no-parking areas in the hospital.

A senior doctor living in PIMS colony on condition of anonymity told this scribe that the hospital management had to take steps for enhancing security of the hospital at least in the wake of the recent wave of terrorists’ attacks.

He said that the PIMS being the largest public hospital of the deferral capital could be the easiest target of terrorists because over 10,000 patients are visiting the hospital daily, so it is next to impossible to thoroughly check them all, because there is only an ill-equipped security guard at the main gate.

Rehan Abbasi, whose son has been admitted in the hospital for the last three days, said that he did not feel any improvement in the security; however he quickly added that the management allowed only one attendant with patient.

When asked about the cars and taxes parked at various places, a security guard complained of doctors’ non-cooperative attitude’ and said that despite being a specific parking place for doctors some of them parked their cars at no-parking areas.

He said that those used to come on taxes are also preferred to be dropped in front of the departments because they could not walk even few minutes and they could also not deny the entry at the no-parking zone.

Talking to Pakistan Today, PIMS media coordinator Wasim Khawaja said that the hospital management is very much cognizant of the situation; hence security has been put on high alert in the hospital, as rangers could be seen patrolling 24/7 in and around the hospital.

He said that rangers, police and security agencies have been informed to ensure foolproof security of the hospital.

“It is incumbent upon all the PIMS employees to carry along their cards and strictly advised the security guards to ensure through checking of the visitors.

He said that it would create great problem to physically check every individual at main entrance; however the hospital management took every possible steps to ensure security of the employees as well as of the visitors.

When this scribe contacted, PIMS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram said that red alert has been issued and letters have been written to rangers, army, IG police and law enforcement agencies to ensure security of the hospital.

He said that more CCTV cameras have been installed at various places to keep a close look on the people visiting the facility.

To a question, he said that walkthrough gate could be installed at main entrance, because it would create problems in case of emergency-like situation; however he said that manual checking has been enhanced and the vehicles have been denied parking near the main gate.