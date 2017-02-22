PIA pilot boards additional passengers on crew members’ seats

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot violated international laws and carried four additional passengers on jump seats and two in the cockpit.

As per reports, flight 743 was going from Karachi to Medina, and Captain Anwar Adil used his authority to carry additional passengers despite the refusal of crew members.

Jump seats of the plane are reserved only for crew members, and the presence of more persons on jump seats than the limit is a big violation of international laws.

Moreover, additional passengers are boarded on the plane only in case of availability of seats, and carrying passengers in the cockpit is also strictly prohibited.

PIA Chief Executive Officer has ordered to conduct investigation against captain and first officer Adeel Hamid after the case was reported.

A PIA spokesperson has said that investigation of this case is underway and action will be taken against the responsible.