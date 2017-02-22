Panama case hearing underway in SC

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Wednesday.

The SC on Tuesday inquired into the investigative steps that were taken into Panama Leaks case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Board of Revenue after the matter surfaced last year.

During the case proceeding, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh questioned FBR Chairman Muhammad Irshad as to when the concerned authorities contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over Panama leaks issue. He also asked that when notices were served to the owners of offshore companies.

