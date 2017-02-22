PAF targets hideouts of suspected terrorists in Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: A number of terrorists have reportedly been killed in air strikes in the Rajgal valley area of Khyber Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

According to security officials, several hideouts were also destroyed in the air strikes.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets specifically targeted militant hideouts in Rajgal valley in which a number of militants were killed and quite a few hideouts were destroyed, said security officials.

Home to many religious extremist organisations, Khyber Agency and North Waziristan are among Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts near the Afghan border, infested with homegrown insurgents and foreign militants.

Military operation Zarb-e-Azb and the National Action Plan were initiated against insurgents following attacks on Peshawar’s Army Public School in 2014.

Nearly 3,000 militants are said to have been killed since the launch of the operation.