No proper disposal of hospital waste in Sukkur, Larkana: EPA

SUKKUR: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Technical Waqar Hussain Phulpoto on Wednesday visited the EPA Regional Office and checked the compliance of hospital waste management rules and Sindh Environmental Protection (SEP)-Act 2014.

Under the provision of SEP Act 2014, owners/administrators/representatives were given an opportunity of a personal hearing. In this connection 29 out of 40 hospitals (Private and Public) from Sukkur and Larkana divisions appeared.

During the hearing, it was told that except one private hospital none of the public and private hospital from both the divisions has proper disposal of infectious or non-infectious hospital waste.

Phulpoto directed the authorities of private/public hospitals to submit Hospital Waste Management Plan within 15 days, initiate effective segregation on war footing basis and stop burning of hospital waste immediately, else action as per law will be initiated against the violators.

The EPA director warned against the non-compliance of the directions issued by the agency, saying that anyone violating the law will be held responsible and may be referred to the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal for prosecution.