National Police Bureau to increase recruitment of women

The National Police Bureau (NPB) is committed to increasing the recruitment, retention, and promotion of women by adopting principles of gender-just policing, NPB Director General Iqbal Mehmood Khan said while addressing the Women Police Forum (WPF) Board of Directors here on Wednesday.

Hosted by NPB, the event was attended by women of the police from the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory. They shared their concerns and challenges in a resource constrained environment and the need for a gender policy.

The WPF also developed their plan for the next quarter that revolves around key activities such as social media advocacy, data collection on gender sensitive indicators, and creating a mentors forum to enhance their own skills and promote gender responsive policing. These activities will be implemented with the Gender Crime Cell and a gender responsive policing team.

The US Institute of Peace (USIP), in collaboration with the NPB, is doing a series of media outreach activities to build greater trust between the citizens and police. Some of the video clips from the said series were also shared with the forum to seek their insights and feedback.

The key decisions taken during the event included the need for a transformative leadership within the service, data collection for decision making, and the effective working of women-specific complaint units.