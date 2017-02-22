Military operation: MQM leader spot on?

With recent wave of terrorism, military and law enforcement agencies have started a countrywide operation to nip the evil of terrorism in the bud. MQM’s founder and leader in a recent social media video has questioned the success of these military operations against terrorist networks, which the military has suddenly found an enough number of to kill in order to bring tranquillity to the terror-ridden society.

He questioned the “random number of the dead terrorists” as quoted by the army in mainstream media and argued if military really had killed that many terrorists, then “show us [nation] even a single corpse as a proof”.

He alluded to a 2012 video of Pakistani soldiers being beheaded by terrorists and questioned as to how easy it was for them to behead our soldiers and upload gruesome video on social media. He says if terrorists can do it, how come our army has failed to show us any proof of its successes.

He further built his argument and asked if establishment was really serious about curbing the menace of terrorism, they would have started it with arresting Maulana Abdul Aziz and demolishing Laal Masjid, which he calls ‘Masjid-e-Zarar’, a reference to a mosque in early Islamic history which was demolished on the charges of hypocrisy (munafiqat).