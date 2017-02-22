Mandi Bahauddin district police lines named after martyred SSP

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The name of Mandi Bahauddin Police lines has been changed to Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police lines.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial and DPO Umar Salamat installed boards inscribed with “Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police Lines Mandi Bahauddin” in English and Urdu.

On this occasion, fateha was offered for the shaheed including those who laid down their lives during the performance of their duties valiantly in Lahore.

The DC said Miana Gondal High School’s nomenclature had already been changed to Government Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed High School and these steps had been taken to laud sacrifice of SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on the Mall Road, Lahore.