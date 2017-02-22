Lindsay-Lohan asked to remove headscarf at UK airport

LONDON: Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport, reported NBC.

The Mean Girls star appeared on a British talk show on Tuesday and revealed that a Heathrow official opened her passport and apologised when they read her name but then asked her to take the headscarf off. “How would another woman, who isn’t comfortable taking off her headscarf, feel?” said Lindsay.

The actor, who has been photographed carrying The Holy Quran too, says she found “solace” studying religious texts. She claims turning 30 enabled her to “take control” of her life.

“When I turned 30, I always aspired for this. I always said when I turn 30, that will be the defining moment of what I want to do,” Lindsay said on Good Morning Britain. “I found a lot of solace. I reached inside and what my intentions were in the world. Taking control of my life,” she added.

Lindsay , who began her acting career at the age of 10, when she appeared on soap opera Another World, says she believes living in Los Angeles as a teenager contributed to her troubled past as she “surrounded” herself with “the wrong people.”

When asked if she thinks the city was the problem, she said, “I think so. It moves so fast there, it’s easier to surround yourself with any person than it is to be alone.”

Lindsay continued, “I don’t think it was ever turning to anything. It (drink) was very accessible when I was 16, 17, 18, 19. I had been working so much and surrounded myself with the wrong people going out drinking was the wrong thing to do. I didn’t listen to anyone.”