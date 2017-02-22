Let me play at number 3 and Virat Kohli on 6, then compare: Umar Akmal

DUBAI: Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal said he does not like to be compared with India skipper Virat Kohli despite the former’s match-winning performance in the Pakistan Super League tie between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Monday.

The Lahore Qalandars’ hard-hitter believes that the comparison is faulty since both batsmen play at different numbers.

“When people compare me to Kohli, it’s a matter of number,” he said after posting 66 from 42 deliveries in Qalandars’ one-wicket win. “Since Kohli’s debut he is batting at number three and I have been batting at number six. Let me play at number three slot and him on six, then compare me with him.”

While Kohli has amassed 7,755 runs from 179 ODI matches, Akmal has scored 3,044 runs from 116. Meanwhile, in T20Is, the Indian batsman has gathered 1,709 runs from 48 matches, whereas the Pakistani stroke maker has scored 1,690 runs in 82 caps.

Moreover, Akmal added that the right man for comparison with Kohli would be Pakistan’s top-order batsman Babar Azam, who has made strides in international cricket in the past few months.

“Compare Kohli with Babar Azam, who is doing well at three,” said Akmal. “He is in great form so you can compare him with Babar and not me.”