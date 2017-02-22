JuD leader challenges house arrest in LHC

LAHORE: Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his aides moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging their house arrests and being added on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The JuD chief on Tuesday challenged the interior ministry’s decision of putting his name on the Exit Control List with 37 of his other aides.

The petition will be taken up by a division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim.

Hafiz Saeed and other JuD leaders have filed this petition through Advocate AK Dogar.

On January 31st, the provincial government of Punjab had placed JuD’sChief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and four other party leaders under house arrest

A letter issued by the ministry to the provincial government on January 29 said that JuD as well Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), which is a public welfare arm of JuD, has been put on the watch list and listed in the second schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.