Installation of luggage-scanning machines starts at railway stations

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has accelerated process of installation of luggage-scanning machines at major railway stations for safety of the passengers.

Two luggage scanners installed at Rawalpindi Railway Station to check explosive material have started working.

One luggage scanner has been installed to check the passengers luggage while the other at cargo terminal.

After going through the scanner, the luggage would have a security-clearance tag.

Major railway stations including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta would have scanners in phases.

The plan is being implemented under instructions of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq to provide safe atmosphere to the passengers.