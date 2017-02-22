India approves surveillance for 7,500 km-long coastline

India’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday gave the nod for the second phase of the static sensor chain in a bid to further strengthen the surveillance of over 7,500 kilomtres long coastline, the Indian press reported.

The phase-II involves setting up 38 additional radars, four mobile surveillance stations and two Vessel Traffic Management Systems at Kutch and Khambat, The Hindu newspaper reported. The project would be executed by Indian companies and the lead integrator would be Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru.

The decision was taken by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar which also received the status of other procurements. India took up a major project to fill gaps in surveillance of the coastline in the aftermath of the Mumbai attacks in 2008. Under Phase-I, 46 coastal radars had been set up and have been integrated for real-time maritime awareness.

The council also gave approval for the setting up of an intermediate engine repair facility for Naval Mig-29K fighter aircraft at Goa.