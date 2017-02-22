Hasnat Qureshi appointed as PEIRA chairman

Hasnat Qureshi has been appointed as new Chairman of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) replacing Mussadaq Malik Khan in order to resolve the issues of private sector education institutions of Islamabad amicably.

Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry took notice of an issue in which 25-30 thousand students of private educational institutions of primary and middle level were about to be considered as private candidates for their exams because of the non-registration of their respective educational institutions.

The minister directed the authorities to instantly rectify the problem and the students be considered as regular candidate for their primary and middle exams.

On the appointment of new PEIRA chairman, the minister said that Hasnat was a career officer and enjoyed impeccable repute because of his management capabilities in the administrative circles of Islamabad.

The minister directed him to instantly hold meetings with the representatives of the private educational institutions from urban and rural areas and resolve their issues on urgent basis.

He further directed him to propose realistic and practical amendments to the PEIRA rules by consulting all the stake holders which could result in resolution of issues of the private educational institutions.

The minister further said that the prime minister was taking keen interest in improving the education system of Islamabad and the education reforms will bring about desired results only if they are extended to the private sector educational institutions as well.