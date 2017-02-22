German company to help Punjab govt provide clean water

Fichtner Water and Transportation Chief Executive Officer Ulf Meyer Scharenberg met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday to discuss matters relating to the promotion of cooperation in the Clean Drinking Water Programme.

The Punjab government and the German company agreed upon the expansion of cooperation for the program. The chief minister said that potable water was basic need of every citizen and that the project would have to be speedily implemented. He asserted that the program would benefit from the the experience and expertise of the German company.

The CEO said that the company would be glad to cooperate with the Punjab government for the programme.

Saaf Pani Company South Chairman Chaudhry Arif Saeed, the planning and development chairman, housing secretary, Saaf Pani Company North CEO, Saaf Pani Company South CEO and other concerned officers were also present during the meeting.