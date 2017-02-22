Four Rawalpindi parks closed for poor security arrangements

As many as 4 public parks in Rawalpindi city including Liaqat Bagh, Nawaz Sharif Park, Children Park, Committee Chowk and Ladies Park, Chandni Chowk have been closed for public entry till further orders due to terror threat and poor security arrangements.

According to media reports, district administration has closed all public parks in Rawalpindi city for general public. District management said the parks have been sealed due to terrorist attacks threat.

All the public parks have been closed for the safety and security of general public. Three major public parks which are covered under army fool-proof security arrangements will remain open for public. These parks are Race Course Park, Jinnah Park and Ayyub Park.