FIA inspects La-Montana restaurant for violations

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has conducted an inspection of La-Montana Restaurant on Margallah Hills, Islamabad. “Final report regarding violations did by the said restaurant will be final in two days,” said BCS official on Tuesday.

“FIA completed their pending inquiries regarding La-Montana and FIR against two former chairmen for misuse of powers will also register within a week,” said an official of FIA.

The case of La-Montana for violating building rules, occupying more space and illegal construction of temporary sheds, bars, and washrooms was pending with FIA for more than four years.

The Building Control Section (BCS) of CDA has been tasked to compile a report within three days. On Friday, Deputy Director BCS Rahim Bangash, Assistant Director DMA Karamat, Adalat Shah from Enforcement Directorate, Inspector Tahir Khan and Ahmed Ali from FIA conducted an inspection of the aforementioned restaurant.

Sources confided Pakistan Today that FIA, CDA and MCI all set to put a heavy penalty to the leaser of La-Montana Restaurant.

Sources also claimed that during the inspection, various irregularities were found and noted. It has been observed in a joint inspection by authorities that the restaurant occupied more land than allotted.

The restaurant with the collaboration of CDA officials had constructed various structures in violation of building control rules and regulations.

“Restaurant constructed sheds in lawn beside stairs, cover their bars with glass and constructed washrooms on the left side in parking,” said BCS official, who wished not to be named.

“The authority mulls to remove the encroachments instead of imposing a penalty, as if they will pay the penalty then it means they will get authorized of it,” said an official of DMA, MCI.

On February 3, The National Assembly was informed that the reports of 27 inquiries have been received while 18 reports are still pending with CDA.

According to the information placed before the House during question hour, the inquiry reports in various projects on which directives from the Prime Minister’s office were awaited include Monal Restaurant, La Montana Restaurant, allotments in Lake View Park, Kashmir Highway, Dubai Plaza, Hill View Hotel, Cinema Plot 29 Markaz G-9, Margalla Tower, allotments at Saidpur Village, allotment of school plots to favourites, grant of NoC to housing societies, D-12 extension, investment made by CDA in stock exchange, car parking Aabpara G-6, appointments and promotions and deputations in CDA.

The inquiries about two restaurants which were allowed construction on Margalla Hills in violation of Master Plan includes Monal and La Montana is still pending with authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA following its traditional negligence had shut their eyes when the administration of La-Montana constructed illegal structures and encroached upon a precious land of CDA.