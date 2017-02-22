Elevated expressway to be built from Main Boulevard to Motorway

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Wednesday to review the progress being made on various infrastructure projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that modern mass transit systems bring quick development and generate employment opportunities. The Punjab government has made infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees including carpeted roads of thousands of kilometres in rural areas, he added.

The chief minister said that an elevated expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to the Motorway has been designed and that work would soon start on the project. Completion of this 10.7km long expressway will result in the smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the citizens, he claimed.

Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, the planning and development Chairman, Punjab Mass Transit Authority MD, communication and works, and finance secretaries, Bank of Punjab president, Lahore commissioner, Lahore mayor and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.