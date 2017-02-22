Sindh CM reviews progress of shrine bombing probe

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over an important meeting to review the progress of investigations into the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine bombing.

“I am committed to working out this case,” the chief minister emphasised, according to a statement issued here late Tuesday night.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Deputy DG Rangers Brigadier Nadir Hussain, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvaiz, DIG Hyderabad Khadim Rind, provincial heads of intelligence agencies, SSP Dadu, senior officers of CTD and other.

The CM was briefed with the help of CCTV of the main gates, inside coverage of the CCTV, movement of the suicide bomber, suspected facilitators roaming there and such other movements.

The chief minister was informed that the investigating officers have obtained the record of the calls made from the shrine before and after the blast.

The call record is most important which gave them solid clues to reach the conclusion.

It was also said that the investigation teams have been mobilised within the province and outside the province to reach the suspects, facilitators and the criminals involved in the blast.

They told the chief minister that the police and other agencies in other provinces are cooperating with them in the investigation.

Sindh Chief Minister constituted a committee under DG Rangers with senior officers of police and other agencies to make security plans, hold regular meetings and also share alerts.

This committee would have a sub-committee comprising mainly senior officers.

The committee would be sharing day to day reports with the chief minister.

Murad also assigned all the agencies to investigate the blast incident separately and then through such meetings should share with each other.

He added that the investigation has moved towards genuine identification and it must be made at the earliest.

“If we successfully work out this case then we will be able to stop such incidents in future,” he said.

The chief minister also issued clear directives for the security of soft targets.

He was informed that the police and other agencies have deployed their officials in plain clothes on important places.

The CCTV coverage has also been improved. The chief minister was also informed about the operation started in different districts of the province and the about the arrests made so far.