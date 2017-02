Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved the projects of AC bus service and Rescue 1122 for Kahuta.

According to media reports, the inauguration ceremony for these projects will be held in March. Panjar Chairman Zahoor Abbasi and Chairman Khadyot Sajjad Sati had met Special Assistant to CM Raja Muhammad Ali and on the request of Raja Ali, the CM approved the development project of Rs 5 million.