CDA admin directs HRD to conclude ongoing inquiries

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has expressed displeasure over pending inquiries the CDA. He has directed Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate of the CDA to take the process of inquiries to a coherent outcome.

Subsequently, the HRD issued a circular for finalisation of inquiries. Through the subject circular, it had been conveyed that a large number of fact-finding and formal inquiries were pending with CDA officers since long. The pendency without any reason amounted to misconduct on the part of those officers who were conducting these inquiries. The circular had been addressed to all chairmen, members and member-cum-secretaries of inquiry committees.

The circular has been issued carried signatures of Director General of Human Resource Development Directorate.

Through the said circular it has been further conveyed that the competent authority has decided that in all those cases where formal inquiry has been pending for more than six months and a fact finding inquiry for more than a month, the concerned officials of the inquiry committee shall held responsible for inefficiency and misconduct in terms of Chapter 8 of CDA Employees Service Regulation 1992.