Ajoka bring ‘Anhi Maai da Sufna’ at GCU

LAHORE: Ajoka theatre presented play “A Blind Old Woman’s Dream” (Anhi Maai Da Sufna) in the Bukhari Auditorium of Government College University the other day.

The play has been written by Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem and directed by Usha Ganguli of Rangakarmee, a veteran and award-winning Indian director. It got tremendous response from the students and faculty alike who really admired the message of the play.

The play is inspired by some true stories of the generation dislocated during the partition of 1947. It is based on the shattered dreams of two old humans who have unprecedented love for their homeland. Mai Janki is weak, old and blind, but cannot forget her native village now in Pakistan. She is determined to visit Prem Nagar regardless of closure of Pak India Border and the visa problems.

Ustad Rango, popular dyer of Lahore’s Rang Mahal refuses to leave his beloved homeland at the time of partition and now wants’ to cross the border to attend his grand daughter’s wedding in Amritsar. He cannot travel to India but there is no restriction on his dreams of re-uniting with his family. The play is based on these stories and projects emotions of a whole generation to revisit and reunite with their native land.

The play celebrates the undying human spirit and the story is told in an entertaining style, interwoven with inspiring songs. Cast of the play includes Samina Butt, Arshad Durrani, Rukhsana khan, Sohail Tariq, Usman Raaj, Nayab Faiza, Anam Zaheer and Shahzad Sadiq.