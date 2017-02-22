86 arrested during police operation at Dore Village

The Islamabad Police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Tuesday conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol and Margallah police stations and arrested 86 suspects including two females besides recovery of weapons and narcotics from them.

Following directions from Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin, SSP Sajid Kiani devised a plan for combing and search operation in the city .Following this plan, officers/officials of Islamabad Police including SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider, ASP Irsala Saleem, SHO Tarnol Inspector Sajjad Hussain Bukhari,SHO Margallah Insepctor Kifayat Ullah, personnel of Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in Dore Village and sector F-8 including Kutchery.

During search operation, 86 suspects were arrested and more than 300 houses were screened. Police recovered cache of weapons, ammunition and 1200 gram heroin from these nabbed persons while all of suspects have been shifted to relevant police stations for further investigation.

It is to mention that Islamabad Police have accelerated efforts to arrest drug peddlers and 86 drug pushers from January 1, 2016 to till date and huge amount of narcotics have been recovered from them.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

The SSP also directed to accelerate efforts to get rid from the menace of drug pushing.