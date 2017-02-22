Police kill 8 suspected terrorists in Malir encounter

KARACHI: 8 suspected terrorists including Gul Zaman, key commander of a banned organisation, have been killed in an alleged police encounter in Malir city, according to SSP Rao Anwar of District Malir.

Police, following a tip-off, conducted a raid in Malir’s Bakra Peeri locality, early in the morning.

According to the Police, the suspected terrorists were wanted in a number of criminal cases and were also involved in target killing activities.

Police have seized a laptop bomb among other weapons from their possession.