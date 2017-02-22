22 billion Gwadar airport project to be completed in October

ISLAMABAD: Construction work on the Gwadar International Airport costing Rs22 billion would be completed in October, announced Balochistan Chief Secretary Saifullah Chatta.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the Gwadar airport would cater to the needs of the Gwadar deep-sea port as it would become the prime venue of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CPEC has also increased passenger traffic in the area.

“It will be the largest airport in Balochistan that will facilitate domestic and international passengers with facilities of international standards,” he added.

The airport will be capable of playing host to the largest passenger planes in the world including the Airbus A380 jet.

For this purpose, the Civil Aviation Authority has allocated 3,000 acres of land. The airport will be given international status and operate under the open skies policy.

Earlier, during CPEC’s Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing, some participants expressed concern over the slow pace of progress on the Eastbay Expressway of the Gwadar Port and the Gwadar International Airport.