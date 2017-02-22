10 shops burnt in Multan’s lunda bazaar fire

MULTAN: 10 shops have reportedly been burnt in Multan’s lunda bazaar due to a fire.

A nearby bank’s building was evacuated after it was damaged. 16 fire trucks are currently engaged in extinguishing the fire, while more have been called in for help.

Talking to the reporters, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr. Kaleem Ullah said the fire broke out in a basement and spread to the ground floor. “Shopkeepers were not letting the rescue workers perform their duties. We had to take the police’s help in order to control the situation,” he added.

According to the shopkeepers and locals, the fire has still not been extinguished completely.