Young doctors shut OPDs in Lahore against ACE raid

LAHORE: Young doctors shut down the Out Patient Department (OPD) of government hospitals on Tuesday in protest against the raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to arrest a doctor nominated in a corruption case at Services Hospital .

The ACE officials were held hostage by the doctors along with their vehicle in the hospital.

They alleged that the ACE officials in civvies had tortured and tried to kidnap the doctor.

The doctors threatened to shut emergency in hospitals across Punjab. They also demanded that they would continue to shut the emergency till action against the ACE officials.

They also demanded that action should be taken against the ACE officials or they would continue to protest and keep the emergency department closed.