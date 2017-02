Law enforcement agencies on Tuesday detained three suspected terrorists from F-8 katchery premises in the federal capital and seized weapons from them.

Reportedly, two 9mm and a 30-bore pistol were seized along with cartridges from the suspected terrorists.

The suspects were identified as Hussain Badshah and Muhammad Yaqub of Kohat and Zahid Ali of Swabi. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have chalked out a new plan for security of F-8 katchery.