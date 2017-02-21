Sindh chief secretary for extending NADRA office timings

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Secretary Office has urged the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate the people for obtaining the CNIC by increasing the office timings in all divisions and districts of Sindh in view of the census requirements.

A large number of people in Sindh stands unregistered with the NADRA, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

A letter to this effect has been sent to the NADRA director general at Karachi and Sukkur on behalf of Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon wherein it has been emphasised that the NADRA office timings be extended beyond 05:00 pm to enable the citizens to obtain their CNICs and to ensure the Census- 2017 a successful exercise.

The divisional commissioners/ divisional census coordinators and deputy commissioner/ district census coordinators have been advised to forward the daily reports to Information Commission (I&C) Secretary Dr Niaz Abbasi for a smooth coordinated effort regarding the census-2017.