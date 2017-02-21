Police arrest 255 in Hangu raids

Police in Hangu claimed to have arrested 255 suspects, including 25 absconders, in raids conducted over a couple of days.

DPO Ahsanullah told reporters that heavy arms, including 11 rifles, seven Kalashnikov, eight pistols and six other guns were also recovered from those held.

The force is ready to eliminate criminal elements and overcome the scourge of terrorism, the DPO said, adding that search operation in this connection will continue.

Ahsanullah urged the masses, locals, influential people and religious scholars to cooperate with the police force to make these efforts a success.

At least nine terrorists were killed in K-P as security forces began a nationwide hunt for terrorists on January 17 following recent terrorist attacks in the country claiming over 100 lives.