PM to reach Turkey on a three-day landmark visit

— High-level Pakistan delegation will also visit Turkish Parliament to reaffirm support, solidarity against failed coup attempt

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will start his three-day landmark visit to Turkey from Wednesday (today) for the fifth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials, the prime minister would have wide-ranging consultations with the Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues. Together with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the visiting prime minister would co-chair the council meeting, to be held in Ankara on Thursday (February 23).

The cooperation council was established in 2009, as a framework for consultations at the highest political level between the two states. The mechanism provides strategic focus and direction to the bilateral relationship and helps chart a vision for the future. The six Joint Working Groups (JWG), operating under the umbrella of the council, focus on a broad range of areas, including trade, energy, banking, finance, communications, railways, education, culture and tourism.

So far, four sessions of the council have been held – December 2010; May 2012; September 2013; and February 2015. More than 50 agreements and memorandums have been concluded between the two sides within the HLSCC framework. At the conclusion of the fifth session, a joint declaration will be issued. A number of agreements and memorandums are also expected to be signed on the occasion.

During the visit, Nawaz Sharif would be meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will also visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016 when the parliament building was bombed. The prime minister would pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in defence of the Turkish democracy.

The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is unique in inter-state relations – marked by exceptional warmth, cordiality and mutual trust. These fraternal ties are nurtured by common faith, shared history, and cultural and linguistic affinities. The two nations have an abiding tradition of standing by each other and mutually supporting their respective national causes – including Kashmir and Cyprus.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey have witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years, ranging from enhanced economic ties to deepening defence collaboration to growing educational and cultural links. Both the sides are working to give powerful thrust to bilateral trade, investments, and commercial cooperation as part of the efforts to build a robust economic partnership. The leadership is committed to transforming the relationship into a strong strategic partnership in line with the realities of the 21st century.

This year also marks the 70th year of the Pak-Turkey diplomatic relations. The two countries envisage special commemorative events throughout the year to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner. The prime minister’s visit to Turkey and the convening of the fifth session of the council would further deepen the time-tested, unparalleled and historic ties between the two brotherly countries and would impart a strong impetus to their flourishing cooperation in diverse fields.