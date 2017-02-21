PM Nawaz to visit Turkey for high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be visiting Turkey from February 22 to February 24, 2017, for the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), according to an announcement made by the PM House.

The premier will co-chair the 5th HLSCC meeting with Turkish counterpart, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

According to the report, the prime minister is set to have wide-ranging consultations with the Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues. He will be accompanied by a high level delegation, consisting of ministers and senior officials on the trip.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council (HLSCC) was established in 2009 as framework for consultations at the highest political level between the two sides. The council provides strategic direction to the bilateral relationship that helps chart a vision for the future.

The visit will include a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and a visit to the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s support with the government and people of Turkey against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, that saw the Turkish Parliament being bombed.

The report also stated that the prime minister will pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in defence of Turkish democracy.