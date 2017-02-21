Pervaiz Elahi asks Punjab govt to let Rangers operate freely

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Pervaiz Elahi has demanded of the Government of Punjab on Tuesday to let Rangers operate freely in the province within their jurisdiction.

Elahi paid a visit to the grieving family of slain Traffic Police DIG, Captain (r) Ahmad Mobin in Lahore and expressed condolences. On the occasion, he paid tribute to the sacrifice of late DIG Mobin rendered in the line of duty last Monday.

Late Mobin was among the 14 martyred in a suicide blast outside Punjab Assembly on February 13.

While talking to the media, Elahi said that Pakistan could not win war on terror unless the leaders of the country check their sincere will for the cause.

PML-Q chief demanded the provincial government to give a free hand to Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, to operate in Punjab to clear the province of terror elements. He further demanded of the government to not create hurdles in the process of deployment.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi remarked that hundreds of precious lives would have been saved if an operation was launched around two years ago.

He also alleged the leaders of the country to favour their personal gains over interests of the countrymen. Elahi cited uninterrupted trade with India despite shelling and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control while criticising the federal government for prioritizing its interests.

On Monday, Elahi had demanded the provincial government to initiate the Rangers operation by first arresting a ‘facilitating minister’.

Statements of the PML-Q chief and former Chief Minister of Punjab have come in after the attack on Mall Road prompted the government to seek help of the paramilitary troops to cleanse Punjab of budding terror.