Pervaiz Elahi asks Punjab govt to give a free hand to Rangers

Top PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has demanded the government let the paramilitary Rangers operate freely in the province for an operation against terrorists.

Pervaiz paid a visit to the family of slain DIG Traffic Captain (r) Ahmad Mobeen in Lahore and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He paid tribute to the sacrifice of late DIG rendered in the line of duty.

The PML-Q leader said that Pakistan could not win the war on terror unless the leaders of the country checked their sincere will for the cause.

He demanded the provincial government gave a free hand to the Rangers to operate in Punjab to clear the province of terror elements. He also alleged the rulers were favouring their personal gains over interests of the nation.