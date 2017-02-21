Pending expat complaints to be resolved: OPC

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has instructed the officials of the Lahore district to evolve a comprehensive and effective strategy for the resolution of pending complaints by overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore here on Tuesday. OPC DG Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, CCPO Lahore Capt (r) Ameen Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, and other relevant civil and police officers attended the meeting.

Afzaal Bhatti said that keeping in view the significance of the provincial metropolis, the role of DPOC Lahore was of great importance and that through the active participation of the DOPC, complaints from expatriates would be resolved faster.

He further instructed that the decisions regarding the redressal of complaints should be intimated to the OPC head office on time and that the implementation of the decisions should be ensured.