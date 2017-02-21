Pakistan reaffirms support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

“In response to a query, the spokesperson for the government rejected the media report and said that the Government of Pakistan did not send any observers for so-called referendum in Nagorno Karabakh.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the conflict that we support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Pakistan’s position is that the solution has to be found within the territory of Azerbaijan i.e. complete return of occupied Azeri lands by Armenia, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, and the withdrawal of Armenian army from Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts along with return of IDPs and refugees to their homes.