NAB, FBR chairmen appear in SC for Panama case hearing

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has resumed hearing of Panama Papers case.

National Accountability Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and Federal Board of Revenue chairman Dr Mohammad Irshad are present in the apex court.

During the case proceeding, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh questioned FBR chairman as to when the concerned authorities contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over Panama leaks issue. He also asked that when notices were served to the owners of offshore companies.

Dr Irshad informed the apex court that notices were issued to 343 individuals on September 2, 2016.

Names of directors of offshore companies are not enough in this regard as directors of 49 companies are not present in Pakistan while 52 others have denied any ownership.

“Who responded when notices were issued to Sharif family,” asked Justice Asif Saeed.

FBR chairman replied that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz responded to the notices.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that she does not own any offshore company or property abroad, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the counsels of the prime minister, his children, PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami have completed their arguments in the case.