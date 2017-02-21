NAB busy in protecting rulers: Siraj

Siraj says powers of appointing NAB chairman must be taken away from the PM and the opposition leader

Jamaat e Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq said that all state institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are busy in protecting rulers and their throne rather than protecting the rights of people of Pakistan.

“NAB is still only gathering relevant information over Panama Leaks despite the details had been available for eight months now. This means the NAB is taking no action against corrupt rulers which is a sheer injustice to the nation. Those thriving on hard earned money of people are busy in protecting rulers rather than rights of people”, he said this while talking to media men here on Tuesday during an interval in the hearing of Panamagate case in the Supreme Court

This case is of paramount importance for the nation, but the role being played by national institutions in saving the corrupt rulers reflect that they are the facilitators in corruption and plundering, Siraj added.

Our stance is being corroborated by the proceedings on Panama case and the institutions working under political leadership and rulers cannot function judiciously unless they are made powerful, he held.

As long as NAB chairman is appointed by the prime minister and opposition leader, no one can even imagine of any partial decision coming from these institutions, he underlined.

“I think that the powers of appointing the chairman must be taken away from the PM and opposition leader and be given to the chief justice of supreme court and chief justices of all the four high courts and Islamabad high court, so that functioning of this institution in fair and transparent manner could be ensured, he demanded.

Chief said an important opportunity has come to us in the form of this case therefore, we should capitalise on it and start across the board accountability direct from the PM.

The whole nation stands with the SC for accountability in connection with Panama case and we hope that decision in Panama leaks case will come in favour of people, he added.