Marriyum condemns Charsada attack

ISLAMABAD: Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday strongly denounced the terrorist attack at the district courts in Charsada district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said, “I strongly denounce the barbaric attack. We share the grief of the families of martyrs and those injured in the attack and stand with them at this tragic moment. The terrorists through these attacks are striving to break the tensile will of the people and the security forces but all their cowardly acts have been effectively thwarted.”

She said that the recent spate of terrorist attacks had further reinforced the morale and determination of the security forces and the masses.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the federal government, all the provincial governments, Pakistan Army, law enforcing agencies and the entire nation would not lower their guard until the last vestige of the terrorist was eliminated.

“The terrorists do not owe allegiance to any religion. The permeating situation demands impregnable national unity to fight the scourge of terrorism collectively,” the minister added.

“We assure the people that the government, Pakistan Army and the law enforcing agencies will not disappoint or let them down”, she concluded.