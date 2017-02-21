Lahore grab victory over Islamabad in nail-biting thriller

Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 1 wicket in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter here at Sharjah.

Umar Akmal and GrantElliott remained top scorers from Lahore side. A regular fall of wickets stumbled Lahore Qalandar’s chase of 146 runs target give by Islamabad United but Umar Akmal’s innings and Elliott’s last-over six saw Lahore home.

Islamabad United could only put up a total of 145 runs on the board after being putting into bat by Lahore Qalandars who won the toss.

A quick 42 off 24 balls by the young Shadab Khan helped Islamabad put up a fighting total as none of other IU batsman could score more than 20 runs. Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers kept taking wickets to keep Islamabad struggling and the 145 runs came at the cost of 8 wickets.

Lahore Qalandars’ bowler Aamer Yamin took 3 wickets while Yasir Shah took 2 wickets.

In their last clash, Qalandars beat Islamabad United by six wickets.

Umar Akmal was declared man of the match.