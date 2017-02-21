KJo unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster

Film-maker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Swara Bhaskar-starrer Anaarkali of Aarah which showcased Swara in a very unusual avatar.

Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24.

In the colourful poster, shared by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen sporting a vivid lehenga choli, posing like a dancer.

“Here is the scintillating poster of ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, Swara Bhaskar you go girl. Congrats Avinash… Releases March 24, 2017,” he captioned the poster.

“Well done Swara for constantly breaking ground, March 24 is the date guys for this new world and engaging film. Presenting Swara in and as the feisty,” he added.

In the past, Swara has worked in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Anarkali of Arrah revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings songs that comprise double meaning. The story takes n eventful turn when Anarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her, and instead of bowing down, she chooses to fight back.