Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh new bffs in B-Town

Bollywood’s leading actors Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone avoid each other quite a bit – given their past history with Ranbir Kapoor if you didn’t know already!

The cold war between the Bollywood bombshells is not the latest news, and when Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends did what they always do – that is, avoid each other – at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash, it didn’t surprise us!

Both ladies were invited by Mira Rajput to the party but the Bajirao Mastani leading lady made an early appearance when she showed up around 7 in the evening.

According to Spotboye, as soon as she left the party around 9ish, Katrina walked in. But this is not what made everyone’s heads turn. What happened next is what made us ponder. Ranveer, who is very much Deepika’s rumoured beau, walked in and reportedly met the Baar Baar Dekho actor like they were the best of friends and pretty much hung out together at the bash!

Moreover, the two left the part at the same time too!