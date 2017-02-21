ISPR warns against fake messages on social media

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday denied any affiliation with the messages circulating on social media carrying fake warnings or emergency contact numbers and also advised not to circulate them.

After the suicide attacks in the country, some messages were being circulated on social media from the ISPR side. These messages carry fake warnings or emergency contact numbers etc. It is clarified that the ISPR communicates only through official website/accounts on twitter/ Facebook, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

It further stated that the ISPR shares nothing through WhatsApp and also suggested not to circulate fake messages without cross checking it on official ISPR website/accounts.