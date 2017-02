Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while condemning Charsadda courts blast said that those who took a timely action in killing terrorists are the true heroes of the nation.

“Those who are fighting against terrorists are the true heroes of Pakistan and we will never forget their great sacrifices for the nation, we will never give in to the enemy,” he said.

Khan said due to a swift response from KP police many lives had been saved and any chances of a bigger massacre were averted.