Govt to honour slain bomb defusal expert: Ch Nisar

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Tuesday announced official honours for the Quetta Bomb Disposal Squad official Abdul Razzaq who lost his life while defusing a bomb on Sariab Road.

Nisar also announced that monetary compensation would be provided for Razzaq’s family.

“Such brave officers of the law bring pride to the whole force,” Nisar said while remembering Razzaq.

“Money or medals cannot repay a life lost in the name of the country, but it is up to the nation to honour its brave sons,” the interior minister said.

Born in Quetta in 1974, Razzaq had joined the police force’s special branch at the age of 21.

Remembered as a brave and self-sacrificing individual, it was his concern for others that led Razzaq to Sariab Road on the evening of Feb 13 when a bomb threat was called in.

Officials from the BDS Department claim he had defused over 1,000 bombs in various parts of the province over his years of service.