FIA completes inquiry against CDA officers for out-of-turn promotions, up-gradations

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed its inquiry against 32 Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers for out-of-turn promotions and up-gradation of hundreds of CDA officials during the tenures of former CDA chairmen Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and an FIR will be filed soon, Pakistan Today has reliably learnt.

The sources confided that FIA after finalising its investigations has approached higher authorities to obtain consent for formal launching of FIR against the officers who were upgraded and were promoted out-of-turn promotions.

From 2010 to 2013, more than 600 employees were up-graded and re-designated unlawfully after bypassing rules and regulations. The FIA has finalised the inquiry against 32 officers including two former CDA chairmen including Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi in addition of CDA Administration ex-member Shaukat Mehmand. The majority of the other officers including CDA Deputy Director General Law Najma Azhar then DDG HRD, CDA Director Administration Safdar Shah then Deputy Director HRD, besides Asad Abbas, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Mohiuddin HRO-VI, and Hina Ibrar HRO-VI, Dil Faryad Khan, Admin Officer CDA Hospital, Muhammad Irfan Khan ADE&DM, Shams-ud-Din etc are still working in authority in different directorates and sections.

The sources said that FIA has requested for necessary permission for registration of criminal case against these alleged officials. A similar case regarding out-of-turn promotions and up-gradation of hundred of CDA officials during tenures of former CDA Chairmen Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi is pending in the Supreme Court. CDA former chairman Maroof Afazal had submitted a report in the court admitting that certain CDA staffers had been up-graded against various posts. The report stated that on the demand of CDA union, a large number of employees were promoted and their promotions were approved by the CDA Board of Directors on May 11, 2011.

“There are two inquiries that are being conducted against out-of-turn promotions of employees, one was internal inquiry being carried out by CDA is still in process and other was being conducted by FIA, which might have finalised,” a CDA officials who is member of CDA’s internal inquiry committee told Pakistan Today on the condition of anonymity. He, however, expressed his lack of knowledge about inquiry report finalised by FIA.

Last month, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also sought detailed reports from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding recruitments and up-gradation of employees in the authority during the last 20 years.

The sources said that from 2010 to 2016, more than 2,000 people were appointed in the CDA, and 90 per cent of the appointments violated various rules and regulations. “These people were appointed without cabinet approval or any advertisement in the newspapers. Most of them are bogus,” a CDA source told Pakistan Today on condition of anonymity.