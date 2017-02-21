Ex-governor demands limitless powers for Rangers

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the Rangers must be given powers without any limitations or interference from the government as this was the only way that the paramilitary forces would be effective.

Sarwar said that the only way that the country could rid itself of terrorism was to root out corruption and poverty and educating the population.

“Institutions need to be depoliticized, and all facilitators and sympathisers of terrorists must be arrested,” he said.

The former governor wasaddressing the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Husnainabad party office in Lahore Cantonment where Hamid Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, and others were also present.

Sarwar added that corruption, terrorism, and inflation had created havoc on the nation. “Various political parties and the public have been demanding action by the Rangers for a long time, but it will be beneficial only if they are provided with unlimited powers,” he emphasised.

“Police and other institutions are not working independently because of obstacles being placed in their way which must be removed for the smooth functioning of institutions,” Hamid Khan said. “The country’s leaders are not serious about eradicating corruption because they are themselves involved in it.”