Cricket greats laud decision to hold PSL final in Lahore

The decision by the Pakistan Super League management and franchise owners to hold the final in Lahore—despite the recent spate of terrorist attacks in the country—has been hailed by cricket greats and experts alike.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has vowed the PSL would become a huge festival of Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s local talent will make sure the PSL becomes the biggest hit ever. I guarantee this, the PSL is on its way to becoming a massive festival in the country,” the Rawalpindi Express said.

Commentator and former cricketer Ramiz Raja, speaking to a private news channel, lauded the decision as “strong and very important” for the future of cricket in Pakistan.

“PSL final should be held in Lahore, whether foreign players travel to Lahore or not,” Ramiz said.

Former captain Mohammad Yousuf believes the decision to hold PSL final in Lahore is a very important step towards bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

“Even if overseas players do not come to Pakistan, the Lahore final would still be a big success,” Yousuf added.

Cricket analyst and former fast bowler Sikander Bakht praised PCB, the PSL management and the government of Pakistan for making such a feat possible.

“It’s a great decision for Pakistan cricket,” he expressed.

All the franchises participating in PSL, in principle, have agreed to play the PSL final in Lahore, as planned by the PCB.